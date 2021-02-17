Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 1,891,590 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,373,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,891,590 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 2.77% of Olin worth $107,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OLN. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,645,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Olin by 6,731.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,378,003 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357,832 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Olin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,610,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Olin by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,902,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,548,000 after purchasing an additional 556,048 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Olin by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 298,889 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:OLN opened at $29.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $29.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. Olin’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

A number of research analysts have commented on OLN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Olin from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Olin from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Olin from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

