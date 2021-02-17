Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 218,095 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,965,597 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 218,095 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 5.50% of Ryder System worth $183,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in R. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ryder System by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,471,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $337,926,000 after buying an additional 189,569 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,444,084 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,238,000 after acquiring an additional 291,132 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,505,233 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $63,581,000 after acquiring an additional 45,144 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 672,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,379,000 after buying an additional 179,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of R stock opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.62 and a 12-month high of $70.23.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. On average, research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on R shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ryder System in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Ryder System from $45.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Ryder System from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Ryder System Profile

Ryder System, Inc provides transportation and supply chain management solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

