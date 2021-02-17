Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 483,927 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,033,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 483,927 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.65% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $184,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWK. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $203.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $220.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.36.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.62, for a total transaction of $70,197.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,317,058.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.32, for a total value of $1,120,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,913,742 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SWK opened at $171.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.00 and a 1-year high of $195.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $175.52 and a 200 day moving average of $171.63. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.31. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

