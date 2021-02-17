Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 590,704 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590,704 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $56,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 104.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.
In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.
About Fifth Third Bancorp
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
