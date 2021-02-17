Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 590,704 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,039,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590,704 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $56,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FITB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 55,145 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,480 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 104.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 21,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 11,234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $33.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.15. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $33.70.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Argus raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

