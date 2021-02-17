Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 832,387 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,687,679 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 832,387 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.80% of Invesco worth $64,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 21.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,347 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco by 1,994.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,137 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,651 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Invesco by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,828,561 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,541,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $619,488,000 after acquiring an additional 838,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 459,072 shares in the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Invesco stock opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.15. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.15. Invesco had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.31%.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

