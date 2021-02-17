Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 929,838 Shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,273,559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 929,838 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 5.23% of CNO Financial Group worth $161,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in CNO Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $875,000. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 143,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNO stock opened at $22.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.75. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.79 and a 52 week high of $23.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter. CNO Financial Group had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul H. Mcdonough purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.85 per share, with a total value of $208,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,421.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John R. Kline sold 26,313 shares of CNO Financial Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $609,935.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,868.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 103,223 shares of company stock worth $2,294,869. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CNO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of CNO Financial Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CNO Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

CNO Financial Group Profile

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, and other insurance products for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It operates through Bankers Life, Washington National, Colonial Penn, and Long-Term Care in Run Off segments.

