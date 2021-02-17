Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,788 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,351 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Cigna worth $91,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Cigna by 348.1% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 771,877 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $130,763,000 after purchasing an additional 599,632 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cigna by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,601,591 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,675,987,000 after purchasing an additional 466,264 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 461.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 561,739 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $95,164,000 after purchasing an additional 461,695 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 349.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 474,588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $79,261,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares during the period. Finally, Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cigna in the third quarter worth about $42,353,000. Institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

CI opened at $203.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Cigna Co. has a 1-year low of $118.50 and a 1-year high of $230.90. The company has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.84.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.05 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CI. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $234.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Cigna in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cigna from $220.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Wentworth sold 3,849 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.63, for a total transaction of $779,922.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,524,420.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew G. Manders sold 5,596 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.06, for a total transaction of $1,287,415.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,299,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 157,278 shares of company stock valued at $34,947,117 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services. It operates through Health Services, Integrated Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Health Services segment provides pharmacy benefits management, specialty pharmacy services, clinical solutions, home delivery, and health management services.

