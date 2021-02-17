Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,972,374 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 61,940 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of UBS Group worth $84,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of UBS Group during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 666.6% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 56,869 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,804 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 77,896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 16,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

UBS stock opened at $15.65 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.27. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $7.48 and a 12-month high of $15.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Equities analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.53%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

