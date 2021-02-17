Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,358,950 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 85,346 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 2.32% of Dana worth $65,567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Dana by 54.9% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dana by 122.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,720 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Dana by 10.9% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,830 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dana in the third quarter worth $127,000. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dana stock opened at $22.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of -452.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.96. Dana Incorporated has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $23.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average of $16.73.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dana from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on Dana from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Barclays downgraded Dana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

In other Dana news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $49,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

