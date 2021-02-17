Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in POSCO (NYSE:PKX)

Pzena Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,025,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,281 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of POSCO worth $63,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in POSCO during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,355,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in POSCO during the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in POSCO by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in POSCO by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 620,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,993,000 after purchasing an additional 94,644 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in POSCO by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. 3.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of POSCO from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Nomura raised shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

NYSE:PKX opened at $61.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.33. POSCO has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $67.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 2.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets. It also plans, designs, and constructs industrial plants, civil engineering projects, and commercial and residential buildings; exports and imports steel products and raw materials; and generates electricity; produces gas and refuse derived fuel, as well as provides network and system integration, and logistics services.

