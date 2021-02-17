Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Price Up 888.1% Over Last Week (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded up 22% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market cap of $1.23 million and approximately $144,467.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded 888.1% higher against the US dollar. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for about $7.64 or 0.00014655 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.11 or 0.00061574 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $167.02 or 0.00320280 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.93 or 0.00082324 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.57 or 0.00070126 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.06 or 0.00082575 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $239.42 or 0.00459107 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.48 or 0.00173509 BTC.

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

