Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Mohawk Industries, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:MHK)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note issued on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now anticipates that the company will earn $2.87 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.13. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mohawk Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.38 EPS.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%.

MHK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mohawk Industries from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.60.

MHK opened at $171.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.03. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $56.62 and a 1 year high of $178.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Mohawk Industries news, CAO James Brunk sold 2,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $266,240.00. Also, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

