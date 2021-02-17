QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) Shares Gap Down to $52.19

QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $52.19, but opened at $47.45. QAD shares last traded at $47.45, with a volume of 28 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.65. The stock has a market cap of $982.17 million, a P/E ratio of 320.65 and a beta of 1.47.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $76.66 million for the quarter. QAD had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 1.08%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in QAD stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new position in QAD Inc. (NASDAQ:QADB) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,015 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QAD (NASDAQ:QADB)

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

