Qcash Hits Market Cap of $71.36 Million (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. One Qcash token can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. Qcash has a market cap of $71.36 million and $569.33 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Qcash Token Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 tokens. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . The official website for Qcash is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Qcash Token Trading

Qcash can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

