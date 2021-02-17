qiibee Price Up 40.7% Over Last Week (QBX)

qiibee (CURRENCY:QBX) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 17th. One qiibee coin can currently be purchased for $0.0063 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, qiibee has traded up 40.7% against the US dollar. qiibee has a market capitalization of $5.21 million and approximately $472.00 worth of qiibee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00061492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 34.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $171.97 or 0.00327799 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.68 or 0.00081348 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00069940 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.75 or 0.00081484 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $240.07 or 0.00457609 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00171553 BTC.

qiibee Coin Profile

qiibee’s total supply is 1,380,392,157 coins and its circulating supply is 828,123,265 coins. The official website for qiibee is qiibee.com . The official message board for qiibee is blog.qiibee.com

Buying and Selling qiibee

qiibee can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

