Qitmeer Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (PMEER)

Qitmeer (CURRENCY:PMEER) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Qitmeer has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. Qitmeer has a market cap of $3.19 million and $554,603.00 worth of Qitmeer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qitmeer coin can currently be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00061075 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 28.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.31 or 0.00318569 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.50 or 0.00081910 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00073448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00084770 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $235.27 or 0.00453389 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,387.90 or 0.85541504 BTC.

Qitmeer Profile

Qitmeer’s launch date was September 8th, 2017. Qitmeer’s total supply is 200,287,810 coins and its circulating supply is 153,810,130 coins. The Reddit community for Qitmeer is /r/halalchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qitmeer’s official Twitter account is @halalchain . The official website for Qitmeer is www.qitmeer.io

Qitmeer Coin Trading

Qitmeer can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qitmeer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qitmeer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qitmeer using one of the exchanges listed above.

