QLC Chain Price Up 15.5% This Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. One QLC Chain coin can now be bought for $0.0599 or 0.00000115 BTC on major exchanges. QLC Chain has a market capitalization of $14.37 million and approximately $1.33 million worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, QLC Chain has traded 15.5% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QLC Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00061237 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.81 or 0.00325165 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001052 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00076143 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00082769 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.16 or 0.00084563 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $233.89 or 0.00447883 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,630.67 or 0.85464099 BTC.

About QLC Chain

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official website is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

QLC Chain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QLC Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QLC Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.