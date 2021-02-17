Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and sixteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $177.41.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Qorvo from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $177.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $174.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Qorvo has a 12-month low of $67.54 and a 12-month high of $191.82. The firm has a market cap of $20.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.59, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP Steven E. Creviston sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $313,540.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 55,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,340.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,557 shares of company stock worth $729,558 in the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,063,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,507,035,000 after purchasing an additional 44,929 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,440,095 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $738,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,209 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,250,732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $161,357,000 after purchasing an additional 215,193 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 136.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 981,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after purchasing an additional 567,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in shares of Qorvo by 132.3% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 629,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after purchasing an additional 358,447 shares during the last quarter. 84.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

