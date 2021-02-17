QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Shares Sold by American Assets Capital Advisers LLC

American Assets Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) by 84.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 133,797 shares during the period. QTS Realty Trust accounts for about 0.2% of American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust were worth $1,503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,090,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,211,000 after purchasing an additional 33,683 shares during the period. PGGM Investments increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,989,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $184,972,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,466,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,435,000 after purchasing an additional 190,604 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,729,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,994,000 after purchasing an additional 17,297 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in QTS Realty Trust by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,054,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,472,000 after purchasing an additional 69,023 shares during the period.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,110,603.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total value of $254,588.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,575 shares of company stock worth $768,558. 13.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on QTS. Raymond James upgraded QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Capital One Financial started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on QTS Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QTS Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

QTS stock traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, reaching $63.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,384. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.64 and a 1 year high of $72.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $62.99 and its 200 day moving average is $63.92. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -169.35 and a beta of 0.52.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.48%.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

