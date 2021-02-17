QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.88 EPS

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88), MarketWatch Earnings reports. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. QTS Realty Trust updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 2.92-3.04 EPS.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.94. The stock had a trading volume of 10,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 555,384. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.99 and a 200-day moving average of $63.92. QTS Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.35 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 71.48%.

In other QTS Realty Trust news, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 7,378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total transaction of $487,169.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,110,603.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Chad L. Williams sold 3,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.05, for a total transaction of $254,588.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 168,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,282,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,575 shares of company stock valued at $768,558. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on QTS shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.53.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

