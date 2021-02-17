Qtum Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.13 Billion (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. One Qtum coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.59 or 0.00012889 BTC on exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $646.49 million and approximately $1.13 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded up 78.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000560 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,166,532 coins and its circulating supply is 98,132,729 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.