Quad/Graphics (QUAD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Quad/Graphics (NYSE:QUAD) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:QUAD opened at $5.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $287.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.09 and a beta of 2.07. Quad/Graphics has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $6.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.54.

Quad/Graphics Company Profile

Quad/Graphics, Inc provides marketing solutions worldwide. The company operates through United States Print and Related Services, and International segments. It offers printing services, such as retail inserts, publications, catalogs, special interest publications, journals, direct mail, books, directories, in-store marketing and promotion, packaging, newspapers, custom print products, and other commercial and specialty printed products; and paper procurement services.

