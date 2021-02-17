Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths Sells 26,744 Shares

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Chairman William C. Griffiths sold 26,744 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $653,623.36. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 260,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,363,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE NX traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.06. The company had a trading volume of 114,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $801.15 million, a PE ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 1-year low of $7.90 and a 1-year high of $26.59.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.21. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business had revenue of $255.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

NX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Quanex Building Products presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 14.1% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 14.9% during the third quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 13,883 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 20,778 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

