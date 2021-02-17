Quant Trading 2.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Quant has a total market cap of $515.11 million and $10.92 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quant token can now be bought for approximately $42.67 or 0.00081732 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quant has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000259 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003968 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002286 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Quant Token Profile

Quant (QNT) is a token. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network . Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Quant’s official website is quant.network

Quant Token Trading

Quant can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the exchanges listed above.

