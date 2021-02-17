Quantstamp Price Tops $0.0597 on Exchanges (QSP)

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Quantstamp has traded up 39.7% against the US dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be bought for $0.0597 or 0.00000116 BTC on popular exchanges. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $42.60 million and $1.46 million worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00061933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $434.50 or 0.00845560 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006869 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027663 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00046066 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00004036 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,555.81 or 0.04973702 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00016153 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00043791 BTC.

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp (CRYPTO:QSP) is a token. It launched on November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com . Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantstamp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

