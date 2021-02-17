Quark Hits Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million (QRK)

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Quark has a market cap of $2.47 million and $818.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quark has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000118 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 268,377,888 coins. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quark is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc . Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Quark Coin Trading

Quark can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

