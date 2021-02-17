QuarkChain (QKC) Market Capitalization Achieves $82.29 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. One QuarkChain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0129 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, QuarkChain has traded 35.2% higher against the dollar. QuarkChain has a market capitalization of $82.29 million and $11.93 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QuarkChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.72 or 0.00061586 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $440.57 or 0.00855342 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00006813 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027609 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.57 or 0.00045768 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.12 or 0.04925640 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00016032 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.90 or 0.00044460 BTC.

QuarkChain Token Profile

QuarkChain (CRYPTO:QKC) is a token. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,399,906,497 tokens. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io . QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain

According to CryptoCompare, “QuarkChain is a high-capacity peer-to-peer transactional system that consists of a two-layered blockchain – elastic sharding blockchains (shards) as the first layer, and a root blockchain that confirms the blocks from the shards as the second layer. QKC is an ERC20 based token to be used solely as the primary token on the network. “

QuarkChain Token Trading

QuarkChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuarkChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuarkChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.