Qudian (NYSE:QD) Trading Down 14.2%

Qudian Inc. (NYSE:QD)’s share price was down 14.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.14. Approximately 12,484,895 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 8,742,780 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Qudian from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $930.82 million, a P/E ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Qudian (NYSE:QD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 13th. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $1.90. The company had revenue of $125.11 million during the quarter. Qudian had a net margin of 8.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UG Investment Advisers Ltd. purchased a new stake in Qudian during the fourth quarter worth about $600,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Qudian by 5.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,171,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 168,111 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Qudian by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 181,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 91,736 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Qudian during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Qudian by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 15,564 shares during the last quarter.

Qudian Company Profile (NYSE:QD)

Qudian Inc provides online small consumer credit products in the People's Republic of China. It uses big data-enabled technologies, including artificial intelligence and machine learning to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers small credit products, such as cash credit products; merchandise credit products to finance borrowers' direct purchase of merchandise offered on its marketplace on installment basis; and budget auto financing products.

