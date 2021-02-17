QuickX Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $5.46 Million (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 17th. QuickX Protocol has a total market cap of $5.46 million and approximately $166,789.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.74 or 0.00061889 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $433.33 or 0.00844985 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00027738 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.80 or 0.00046407 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004005 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.95 or 0.04946960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00015894 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00043554 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Coin Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 498,334,428 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

QuickX Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

