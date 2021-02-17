QunQun (QUN) Market Capitalization Achieves $2.87 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. QunQun has a total market capitalization of $2.87 million and approximately $449,177.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar. One QunQun token can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.44 or 0.00061840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $448.80 or 0.00855424 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00006763 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004468 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00046449 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.06 or 0.00026793 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,630.91 or 0.05014571 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.86 or 0.00045482 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.27 or 0.00015772 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun is a token. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 tokens. QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

QunQun Token Trading

QunQun can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

