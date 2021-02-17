Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE:QUOT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.36.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Quotient Technology in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quotient Technology from $7.60 to $7.80 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th.

Get Quotient Technology alerts:

Shares of QUOT stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.75. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.85. Quotient Technology has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $13.68.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.23). Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 11.77%. As a group, research analysts expect that Quotient Technology will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Steven R. Boal sold 41,502 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $415,435.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,535,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,392,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 59,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,160.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QUOT. Samjo Capital LLC bought a new position in Quotient Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,409,000. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 8.7% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 8,519,171 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,872,000 after buying an additional 680,341 shares during the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 16.5% during the third quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 3,695,408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,272,000 after buying an additional 524,060 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,367,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,883,000 after buying an additional 473,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its stake in shares of Quotient Technology by 60.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,072,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,916,000 after buying an additional 402,318 shares during the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quotient Technology Company Profile

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers power integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Quotient Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quotient Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.