Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Sets New 12-Month High at $13.76

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.76 and last traded at $13.09, with a volume of 3079819 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.48.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.99.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qurate Retail by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,572,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,799,000 after buying an additional 556,972 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 13,486,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,952,000 after purchasing an additional 641,326 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,667,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,050,000 after purchasing an additional 341,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 4.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,296,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,207,000 after purchasing an additional 262,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 837.2% in the third quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 5,502,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,267 shares in the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

