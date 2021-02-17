Qwertycoin (QWC) Trading Up 176.7% Over Last Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded up 40.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 17th. Qwertycoin has a total market cap of $1.61 million and $23,823.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded 176.7% higher against the US dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000179 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 23.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 52% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000010 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

QWC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qwertycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.