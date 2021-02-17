R John Fletcher Sells 6,881 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Director R John Fletcher sold 6,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $268,359.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,806. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Axcelis Technologies stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. 326,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,498. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.63. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $41.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $122.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 41,288 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $472,000. Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,276,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,292,000 after buying an additional 650,647 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 187.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 276,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,047,000 after buying an additional 180,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

ACLS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. B. Riley raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axcelis Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.29.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

