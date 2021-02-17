Radian Group (RDN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

RDN stock opened at $20.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Radian Group has a one year low of $9.53 and a one year high of $24.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.10.

Get Radian Group alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Radian Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Several analysts have commented on RDN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Radian Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Radian Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Radian Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.80.

Radian Group Company Profile

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management solutions to mortgage lending institutions and mortgage credit investors.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Radian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.