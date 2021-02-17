Ragnarok Hits Market Cap of $25,408.85 (RAGNA)

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded up 57% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 17th. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ragnarok has a total market cap of $25,408.85 and approximately $10,752.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded up 247.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ragnarok alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00061051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.44 or 0.00321033 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.41 or 0.00075566 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.37 or 0.00081239 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.00 or 0.00084352 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $234.19 or 0.00448999 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,763.57 or 0.85824377 BTC.

Ragnarok Profile

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ragnarok is ragnaproject.io

Buying and Selling Ragnarok

Ragnarok can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ragnarok Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ragnarok and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.