Ragnarok (RAGNA) Price Up 236.9% Over Last Week

Ragnarok (CURRENCY:RAGNA) traded 53.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, Ragnarok has traded 236.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ragnarok coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Ragnarok has a market cap of $24,731.94 and approximately $8.00 worth of Ragnarok was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00059710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $142.24 or 0.00280182 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.11 or 0.00077031 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.33 or 0.00081406 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.97 or 0.00082662 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $212.64 or 0.00418844 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.92 or 0.00181055 BTC.

About Ragnarok

Ragnarok’s total supply is 18,659,849 coins and its circulating supply is 16,238,639 coins. Ragnarok’s official Twitter account is @ragnaofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ragnarok’s official website is ragnaproject.io

Ragnarok Coin Trading

Ragnarok can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ragnarok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ragnarok should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ragnarok using one of the exchanges listed above.

