Rain Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,195 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 10.9% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $14,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. PYA Waltman Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $205.10. 84,858 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,400,568. The company’s 50 day moving average is $199.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.24. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $208.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

