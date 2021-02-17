Rain Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Rain Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,547 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,336 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 21.5% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $27,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after acquiring an additional 3,361,013 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 184.5% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,965,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,421 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 1,296,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,659,000 after acquiring an additional 779,122 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 118.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,374,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,579,000 after acquiring an additional 744,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,734,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,582,000 after acquiring an additional 542,107 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVV traded down $2.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $391.06. The company had a trading volume of 188,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,236,878. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $381.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $356.84. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $395.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

