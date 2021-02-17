Rain Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Rain Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 92.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,923 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,508 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up 0.9% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 693.6% in the 4th quarter. Savior LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 439.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000.

BATS USMV traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $67.54. The company had a trading volume of 3,324,224 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.58 and its 200 day moving average is $65.71. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

See Also: Float

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.