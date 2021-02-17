Rain Capital Management LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Rain Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 14.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Rain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Colony Family Offices LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.05. The company had a trading volume of 922,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,153,645. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $77.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.58 and a 200-day moving average of $70.59.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

