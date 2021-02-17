Rain Capital Management LLC Has $37.21 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,399 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 29.0% of Rain Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Rain Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.26% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $37,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,572,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. now owns 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 18,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEF stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $117.11. 163,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,779,324. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $118.59 and its 200-day moving average is $119.71. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.30 and a 52 week high of $123.41.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

