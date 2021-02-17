Raise (RAISE) Price Hits $0.0043 on Exchanges

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 21.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Raise has a total market capitalization of $64,181.23 and $79.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Raise has traded 74.4% higher against the US dollar. One Raise coin can now be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.08 or 0.00063485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $454.46 or 0.00872276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00006904 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00004352 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00046722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00026819 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,686.79 or 0.05156973 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000211 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.82 or 0.00045715 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00016289 BTC.

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

