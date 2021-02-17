Raise (RAISE) Trading 40% Higher This Week

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 17th. Raise has a total market capitalization of $53,593.42 and approximately $66.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raise coin can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Raise has traded 40% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00062286 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.01 or 0.00858824 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00006734 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00046425 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00004042 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,518.98 or 0.04905446 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00024370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00015836 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00032033 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

