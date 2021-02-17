Rally (RLY) 1-Day Volume Tops $695,352.00

Rally (CURRENCY:RLY) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 17th. Rally has a market capitalization of $18.16 million and approximately $695,352.00 worth of Rally was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rally has traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rally token can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.81 or 0.00060278 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $146.09 or 0.00285818 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.17 or 0.00082507 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00073892 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.04 or 0.00084201 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.07 or 0.00426624 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.13 or 0.00178295 BTC.

Rally Profile

Rally’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,897,283 tokens. Rally’s official message board is medium.com/@rallyapp . Rally’s official website is www.rallyapp.com

Rally Token Trading

Rally can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rally directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rally should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rally using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

