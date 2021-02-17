RAMP (RAMP) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 16th. One RAMP token can now be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, RAMP has traded up 30.6% against the US dollar. RAMP has a total market cap of $60.74 million and $6.70 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002016 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00061214 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001012 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.30 or 0.00258539 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00079352 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00069668 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00081976 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $199.83 or 0.00402688 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.23 or 0.00183841 BTC.

RAMP Profile

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,563,178 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com

