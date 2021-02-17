RAMP Reaches Market Cap of $58.49 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (CURRENCY:RAMP) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 36.3% against the US dollar. One RAMP token can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $58.49 million and approximately $5.97 million worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001913 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.02 or 0.00061200 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 28.9% against the dollar and now trades at $167.29 or 0.00319732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.13 or 0.00082438 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.58 or 0.00073736 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.92 or 0.00083937 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $234.73 or 0.00448628 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $45,217.74 or 0.86422568 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 183,563,178 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com

Buying and Selling RAMP

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAMP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAMP using one of the exchanges listed above.

