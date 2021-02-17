Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.59 EPS

Randolph Bancorp (NASDAQ:RNDB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($0.59), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Randolph Bancorp had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 22.16%.

Randolph Bancorp stock opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.76. Randolph Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.92 and a 1 year high of $24.70.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Randolph Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

Randolph Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Envision Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, and small to mid-size businesses in Massachusetts, Rhode Island, and southern New Hampshire. It operates through two segments, Envision Bank and Envision Mortgage. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRAs.

