Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $77.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Rapid7 from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Rapid7 from $72.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.42.

Shares of NASDAQ RPD traded down $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 608,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.35 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $31.34 and a 1-year high of $94.60.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Rapid7 had a negative net margin of 21.61% and a negative return on equity of 69.25%. Analysts predict that Rapid7 will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.46, for a total value of $327,929.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,629,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 1,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $121,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,726 shares of company stock worth $4,363,330 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rapid7 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rapid7 in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Rapid7 by 334.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enable customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform include vulnerability management solutions comprising InsightVM that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a SOAR solution that is used by security professionals.

