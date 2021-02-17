Rapids (RPD) Price Reaches $0.0001

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 17th. Rapids has a total market cap of $728,585.34 and $298.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rapids coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rapids has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00007154 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 61.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000437 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids (RPD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Rapids’ total supply is 18,548,199,019 coins and its circulating supply is 13,937,571,364 coins. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io . Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapids Coin (RPD) is an open-source blockchain project implementing cryptocurrencies throughout Social Networking platforms. Any transactions online can be completed efficiently, economically, and almost effortlessly utilizing Rapids Coin across the Social Networking platform of the users' choice. Rapids Coin strives to make the experience of sending cryptocurrency, the most straightforward action to accomplish online, focusing on the user experience as the utmost importance and providing an atmosphere of community and technological development. “Rapids Masternode hosting and smart-pool platform – The masternode installation process is fully automated and user-friendly. It takes only a few clicks to activate a masternode. Get Started/Click here” “

Buying and Selling Rapids

Rapids can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapids using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

